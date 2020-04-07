KENNEBUNK– When Regional School Unit 21 went looking for a new principal for Kennebunk High School, they found the one they were looking for not far away. The RSU 21 School Board approved the nomination of Jeremie Sirois of Biddeford at its April 6 online meeting.

Sirois has been principal at Biddeford High School for the past seven years. Prior to Biddeford High School, Sirois was assistant principal at York High School for eight years. He is scheduled to begin his new job on July 1.

“We are excited to have Jeremie Sirois as a new member of the RSU 21 team,” said Interim Superintendent Phillip Potenziano in a statement issued at noon on Tuesday, April 7.

Sirois is a graduate of the University of New England and holds a master of science in educational leadership from the University of Phoenix. He earned an assistant principal certificate from the University of Southern Maine and a certificate of advanced graduate studies from St. Joseph’s College. He is a member of the Maine Principals’ Association, National Association of Secondary School Principals, and the York County Administrator’s Certification Committee. He is the director of the Minor League for the Biddeford Little League and a youth coach for baseball, basketball and football in Biddeford.

RSU 21 began the search for a new high school principal in January. The school serves 750 students from Arundel, Kennebunk and Kennebunkport and has about 100 faculty members.

Potenziano said the search process was extensive, and included a review of 969 community survey responses, a staff focus group, a 19-member interview committee consisting of the interim assistant superintendent, middle school principal, high school assistant principal, six teachers, two educational technicians, three parents and guardians, two school board members, athletic director, special services administrator and a student. Potenziano said the process also involved a half-day site visit with 20 additional stakeholders before a second interview team, consisting of the interim superintendent, director of operations, technology director, and special services director, made a final recommendation to the board.

“There wasn’t any aspect of being a high school principal that wasn’t covered,” Sirois said in the news release issued by RSU 21. “While the process was intense, it gave me a great feeling for what Kennebunk High School is about. I was able to meet students, staff and a variety of stakeholders and feel confident leading Kennebunk High School.”

Sirois lives in Biddeford with his wife, Laureen, and sons Landon and Colton, the news release stated.

He was chosen from a field of 12 candidates, said Potenziano.

Information included with the RSU 21 School Board meeting packet said Sirois’ salary is set at $116,828.

The current principal, Susan Cressey, is scheduled to retire at the end of the school year in June. She has been principal for nine years and is in her 34th year at Kennebunk High School.

Sirois will work in a recently-renovated and expanded building that incorporates the 1939 facade of the original school and includes new classrooms, lecture hall, conference rooms and an auditorium. The project, which had a $42.8 million price tag, was completed in 2018.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: