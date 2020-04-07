Gov. Janet Mills said Tuesday Maine would likely push back its June 9 statewide primary election to July 14 in response to concerns that voting in person could further the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

Mills said she was working closely with Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap and local election officials as well as the state’s political parties in an effort to postpone the primary elections.

Several key political competitions, including the selection of party nominees for Congress, will be on the primary ballot. Primary races for the state Legislature will also be decided during the election.

Dunlap early Tuesday declined to comment on how the state would handle its primary election, saying he was waiting for additional guidance from Mills.

When the Legislature adjourned quickly in March it passed emergency legislation that broadly expanded the powers of the governor’s office to respond to coronavirus, including giving her the ability to postpone or change the way the primary election is conducted. The special legislation did not give Mills the authority to alter the general election in November.

This story will be updated.

