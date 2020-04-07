Kindred at Home – the nation’s largest provider of home health, community care and hospice care is positioned to provide high-quality, compassionate healthcare to patients in their homes during the coronavirus pandemic. For nearly 50 years, Kindred at Home has been at the forefront of the home health industry, operating in 40 states with nearly 800 locations.

With recommendations from the CDC that older adults and those with chronic conditions practice social distancing as much as possible, home health care provides the care needed without the need for seniors to leave home. In-home care removes the risk of unnecessary social interaction inherent in other healthcare settings. Keeping and treating patients at home also reduces the burden on in-patient and acute care facilities.

“We take our responsibility to care for our country’s most vulnerable population very seriously and are uniquely qualified to care for our country’s seniors,” said Christopher Sylvia, executive director, Kindred at Home Kennebunk. “It is an honor and a privilege to be able to provide them with the healthcare they need, as well as the confidence that their needs are being met, while keeping them safe at home. Every day our aim is to provide the absolute best patient care and service, and this pandemic only heightens our commitment to care.”

Derek Nordman, chief clinical operations officer said, “In the midst of the pandemic, the healthcare needs of our country’s seniors don’t pause, and we are equipped and ready to serve them in their homes, where they will be at less risk.

“We have implemented heightened infection control policies, daily clinician health screenings and are in constant contact with state health departments, the CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services, so that we remain ready to care for our patients.”

Kindred at Home Kennebunk has served the southern Maine region for more than 10 years, delivering in-home care to patients with services that include skilled nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapies, social work, disease management education, help with daily living activities as well as other therapies and services.

For more information, contact Sylvia at 207-324-8790 or visit www.kindredathome.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous