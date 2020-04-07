Dan Catlin, owner of the Tontine Mall in Brunswick’s normally-bustling downtown, said some of his tenants have been at the mall for 35 years. Catlin said he doesn’t want to lose any tenant, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic may make that difficult.

It’s been over a week since Gov. Janet Mills ordered all Mainers to stay at home except for “essential personal activities,” and two weeks since she ordered many nonessential businesses to close to stem the spread of the virus, which has been responsible for 16 deaths in Maine and has infected 560 across the state as of Thursday.

“Essential” retail businesses, such as grocery stores, hardware stores and pharmacies were allowed to remain open, under Mills’ edict. Restaurants have been limited to takeout or pick-up.

Catlin said he is allowing his tenants the option of paying half of their rent to be paid back starting after stores reopen or rent forgiveness for some of those businesses that need that lifeline. Some that are still open or making a profit have opted to pay rent in full.

In Topsham, Topsham Fair Mall Owner John Larson said most of his approximately 18 tenants have closed due to the coronavirus, so he’s not expecting them to pay rent when they have no income.

Still, Larson worries how some of the smaller tenants will withstand the situation.

“We kind of look at our tenants as family and we hope they are able to weather this storm, which is a hurricane,” Larson said.

It is still unclear if businesses at the Cook’s Corner Shopping Mall are getting any rent relief. Fred McFadden, Director of Asset Management for Katz Properties, which owns the mall, said Tuesday he doesn’t know if any of the Cook’s Corner tenants are getting any relief from rent.

Efforts to reach the owners Merrymeeting Plaza in Brunswick, WS Development, were unsuccessful.

Cathy Piffath, co-owner of the Slot Car Junction and Fascination Station Toys at Merrymeeting Plaza said she hasn’t heard from the mall owners yet regarding whether rent will still be due.

BUSINESS OWNER WORRIED, STORES TRY TO ADAPT

Perry Leavitt of the Fairground Cafe has been at the Topsham Fairgrounds since 2006 and worries he can weather the pandemic. He normally employees around 18 employees but has had to lay off all but six. He is afraid he won’t get them back.

“We’re doing some takeout but it’s trying to pick that up some,” he said.

While Hannaford Supermarket a few stores down has had a steady stream of customers waiting their turn to enter the grocery store, that traffic hasn’t bolstered his takeout sales. Many of his repeat customers are older and in the high risk-pool for the coronavirus.

Leavitt said it’s helpful that Larson isn’t charging him rent right now and there are other bills he’s not paying right now while there’s little cash flow since dining-in stopped in mid-March.

“It’s really the small businesses that need help right now,” he said. His fear, “I’m going to end up like a lot of people in just a lot of debt.”

Some business owners are relying on mail orders or pickup to stay afloat. The Music Center at Tontine Mall is delivering music equipment curbside and giving virtual lessons online.

At Topsham Fair Mall, medical marijuana shop Highbrow, has been busy, according to owner Charles Doherty. He’s adapted by having customers call ahead or order online ahead online so they can pick up good from their vehicles in the parking lot.

“It seems the cannabis industry, it’s a pretty popular thing to do at home when you’re stuck at home for long periods of time,” Doherty said.

And so far the virus hasn’t slowed plans for expansion at the malls.

Plans for a new Hannaford Supermarket at the Cook’s Corner Mall were delayed but are still moving forward, according to McFadden. The company will also move forward with renovations to the Regal Cinemas, which has been closed due to the pandemic.

Catlin is still moving forward with plans for a facelift to the Tontine Mall, which includes adding two new floors with 16 market-rate apartment units atop the structure. That is still slated to happen in the fall of this year or early next year but will depend on the construction market.

