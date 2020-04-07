SALES

180 US Route One, LLC has purchased a 6,032-square-foot office building at 180 US Route 1, Scarborough. Joseph Porta, Porta & Co.; Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group.

Chu-Tran, LLC has purchased a retail/multi-family property at 449 Main St., South Portland. Anthony Struzziero, Porta & Co.; Andrew Carr and Erika Hansen, Coldwell Banker.

1034 Broadway South Portland purchased a mixed-use building at 1034 Broadway, Portland. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

Robert Beardsley purchased a 4-unit multi-family building at 82 North Kelsey St., South Portland. Vince Ciampi and Peter Gwilym, Porta & Co.; Timberly Muncey, Realty One Group.

Ardent Ventures, LLC purchased a retail building at 975 Stillwater Ave, Old Town. Charles Day, Porta & Company.

Berube, LLC purchased a 4,551-square-foot multi-family building at 56 Cutts St., Biddeford. Sylas Hatch and TC Haffenreffer, NAI The Dunham Group; Brooks Rankin, RE/MAX Shoreline.

Brian J. Beaulieu, LLC purchased 7 acres of land at 586 Spring St., Westbrook. Greg Hastings, SIOR and Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group.

442, LLC purchased a ±57,383 sf. office building at 442 Civic Center Dr., Augusta. Chris Paszyc, The Boulos Company.

Southern Maine Health Care purchased a ±6,048 square foot medical office condo at 20 West Cole Rd., Biddeford. Jessica Estes and Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, The Boulos Company; Ed Herczeg, The Maine Real Estate Network.

St. Laurent Properties purchased 5.32 acres of land at 25 Forrestal St., Lewiston. Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company.

High Point Realty, LLC purchased a 9,468-square-foot retail/office building at 594 Congress St., Portland. Mark Malone, CCIM, Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM, and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Kurt Hamilton Thompson purchased a 4,878-square-foot 4-unit multifamily at 104 Bradbury St., Biddeford. Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers; Melissa Milem, Keller Williams Realty.

80 Wilson Street LLC purchased a 6,530-square-foot 7-unit multi-family building at 80 Wilson St., Portland. Andrew Ingalls, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Captains Real Estate LLC purchased a 2,296-square-foot 2-unit multi-family at 226 Woodford St., Portland. Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers; Monica Dambach, Portside Real Estate Group.

Gaspee Real Estate Partners purchased a 3,060-square-foot building at 168 Camden St., Rockland (former Tim Horton’s). Mark Malone CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Gaspee Real Estate Partners purchased a 3,060-square-foot building at 4 Lund Rd., Newport (former Tim Horton’s). Mark Malone CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

LEASES – OFFICE

Venture Automation leased 1,250 square feet of office space at “The Cinnamon Building,” 1 Pleasant St., Portland. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

Professional Disability Associates leased 8,128 square feet of office space at 1 Monument Sq., Portland. Jim Harnden, Harnden Commercial Brokers; Tony McDonald and Jessica Estes, The Boulos Company.

Milone & MacBroom leased 2,477 square feet of office space at 2 Market St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Michael Waxman Esq leased 1,135 square feet of office space at 1006 Forest Ave., Portland. John Doyon, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Growing Learners Childcare Center LLC leased 9,563 square feet of space at 631 Stevens Ave., Portland. Joe Malone SIOR, CCIM and Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Split Decision Comics leased 2,250 square feet of office/studio space at 90 Bridge St., Dana Warp Mill, Westbrook. Cheri Bonawitz CCIM and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Maine Beer Company LLC leased 1,121 square feet of office space at 90 Bridge St., Dana Warp Mill, Westbrook. Cheri Bonawitz CCIM and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Mindful Growth LLC leased 511 square feet of office space at 90 Bridge St., Dana Warp Mill, Westbrook. Cheri Bonawitz CCIM and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Hey, Porter LLC cba Chambers leased 1,128 square feet of office space at 90 Bridge St., Dana Warp Mill, Westbrook. Cheri Bonawitz CCIM and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

USADATA, Inc. leased 1,738 square feet of office space at One Canal Plaza, Portland. Joseph Malone, CCIM, SIOR and Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers; Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Co.

Candid Hearts Photo leased 935 square feet of office space at 675 Western Ave., Manchester. Dennis Wheelock, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour.

Olympia Sports Acquisition, LLC leased 3,920 square feet of office space at 380 Riverside St., Portland. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group; Jessica Estes and Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company.

Wright Cove Capital leased a 550 square foot office space at 10 Moulton St., Portland. Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group.

Ocean Lotion, LLC dba Healing Harbors leased ±2,992 square feet of office space at 430 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Craig Young, The Boulos Company.

Navatek LLC leased ±6,242 square feet of office space on the fifth floor of 80 Exchange St., Bangor. Derek Miller, The Boulos Company; Justin Lamontagne, The Dunham Group.

Simplex Grinnell, LP leased ±5,457 square feet of office space at 30 Thomas Dr., Westbrook. Nate Stevens, The Boulos Company.

Beacon Hospice, Inc. leased ±3,251 square feet of office space at 189 Darling Ave., Atlantic Place, South Portland. Brice O’Connor and Jessica Estes, The Boulos Company; Tyler Edwards, Swearingen Realty Group, LLC.

LEASES – RETAIL

Hobby Lobby leased 50,000 square feet of retail space on Main St., Elm Plaza, Waterville. Charlie Craig, NAI The Dunham Group; Kevin Higgins, Oxford Street Retail Advisors.

Growing Learners Childcare Center LLC leased 9,563 square feet of space at 631 Stevens Ave., Portland. Joe Malone SIOR, CCIM and Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Handiwork LLC leased ±1,200 square feet of mixed-use space at 199 Pleasant St., Portland. Nate Stevens, The Boulos Company; Frank O’Connor, CCIM, NAI The Dunham Group.

Planet Fitness Holdings, LLC leased ±27,671 square feet of retail space at 198 Maine Mall Rd., South Portland. Jessica Estes, The Boulos Company; Mark Malone, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Bangkok Kitchen leased ±2,170 square feet of retail space at 169 Pool St., Biddeford. Noah Stebbins, The Boulos Company.

MidTown Music leased ±1,469 square feet of retail space at 321 Elm St., Biddeford. Chris Paszyc and Ty Hobbs, The Boulos Company.

Asian Noodle leased ±1,278 square feet of retail space at 241 Congress Ave., Bath. Noah Stebbins, The Boulos Company; Kevin Fletcher, GF Investments LLC.

LEASES – INDUSTRIAL

Green Future, LLC leased a 5,000 square feet of industrial space at 1125 Center St., Auburn. Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group; Dennis Wheelock, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour.

KYOCERA Document Solutions New England, Inc. leased ±15,500 square feet of industrial space at 55 Bradley Dr., Westbrook. Ty Hobbs, The Boulos Company; Greg Hastings, NAI The Dunham Group.

PAMCO Machinery leased 5,175 square feet of space at 41 Chestnut St., Lewiston (Hill Mill). Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Allen Manufacturing, Inc. leased 2,888 square feet of space at 41 Chestnut St., Lewiston (Hill Mill). Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

