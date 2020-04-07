Bath

Most meetings are canceled; cityofbath.com will post information for Zoom meetings.

Brunswick

Meetings will continue unless otherwise noted on the town calendar at brunswickme.org. Check brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3 for which meetings will be televised or streamed online and check the town calendar for meetings that will include virtual access.

Mon. 4/13 5:30 p.m. Brunswick/Topsham Water District

Tues. 4/14 4:30 p.m. Teen Center Advisory Committee

Tues. 4/14 7 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 4/15 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee

Wed. 4/15 7 p.m. Recreation Commission

Thur. 4/16 4:30 p.m. Sewer District

Thur. 4/16 6 p.m. Finance Committee

Thur. 4/16 6:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for meeting updates. Board of Selectmen meetings can be accessed remotely via Zoom on a computer at zoom.us/j/611414314 or via phone at 646-558-8656. Meeting ID: 611 414 314. Videos of past municipal meetings can viewed at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Thur. 4/16 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Zoom

Topsham

All meetings are canceled until further notice unless other noted at topshammaine.com. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: