Bath

Most meetings are canceled; cityofbath.com will post information for Zoom meetings.

Brunswick

Meetings will continue unless otherwise noted on the town calendar at brunswickme.org. Check brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3 for which meetings will be televised or streamed online and check the town calendar for meetings that will include virtual access.

Mon.  4/13  5:30 p.m.  Brunswick/Topsham Water District

Tues.  4/14  4:30 p.m.  Teen Center Advisory Committee

Tues.  4/14  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  4/15  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  4/15  7 p.m.  Recreation Commission

Thur.  4/16  4:30 p.m.  Sewer District

Thur.  4/16  6 p.m.  Finance Committee

Thur.  4/16  6:30 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for meeting updates. Board of Selectmen meetings can be accessed remotely via Zoom on a computer at zoom.us/j/611414314 or via phone at 646-558-8656. Meeting ID: 611 414 314. Videos of past municipal meetings can viewed at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Thur.  4/16  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  Zoom

Topsham

All meetings are canceled until further notice unless other noted at topshammaine.com. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

