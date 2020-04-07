PEABODY, Mass. – Sammy “Sam” John Rizzotti, 93, of Peabody, passed away peacefully Friday evening, April 3, 2020, at his home following a brief illness. He was the devoted husband of Dolores (Ferry) Rizzotti with whom he shared more than 69 years of marriage. Born and raised in Salem, he was the son of the late Lorenzo and Grace (Tricomi) Rizzotti. He was a resident of Peabody for more than 60 years.Sam was a veteran of World War II who served with the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1946. He then began a 36-year career working for GTE Sylvania in Danvers and retired as a coordinator. Sam met Dolores at a dance in 1950. They married in 1951 and enjoyed ballroom dancing together for their entire marriage, most recently in the living room with their walkers to Dean Martin. Sam was an accomplished billiards champion, both at the Peabody Senior Center and with the Brooksby Village Ballbreakers. He enjoyed gardening for decades, growing vegetables and making wine from his own grapes.Besides his loving wife, Sam leaves his son Dana Rizzotti and wife Erika McCaffrey of Allston, his daughter, Jacynth Freeman and husband Mike of Buxton, ME, his sisters, Pauline Tribeau and Mary Urbanski and husband Teddy of Salem, sister-in-law Shirley Luz, brother-in-law Parris Ferry and also leaves his two beloved grandchildren, Michael and Christopher Freeman, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Steve, Frank, and Orlando Rizzotti and his sister, Margaret O’Donnell. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and will be announced by the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home. To view on-line obituary and sign guestbook, visit www.ccbfuneral.com

