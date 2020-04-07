FALMOUTH – Gertrude “Trudy” Harris Marvin, 89, a resident of OceanView in Falmouth, Maine, died on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland, Maine.Trudy was born on April 13, 1930, in Pittsfield, Mass. to the Rev. John U. Harris and Katrina Sturges Harris. She is survived by her son, Brian P. Randall, Jr. of Methuen, MA., and his wife, Deborah; by her son, John B. Randall of Hanover, N.H., his wife, Beata, and their children, Daniel and Katrina. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Nancy and David of Atlanta, GA. and Chester “Chip” Marvin of Phoenix, AZ. Trudy also leaves behind many dear friends and other cherished family members. She was predeceased by her former husband, Brian P. Randall, Sr.; her husband, Chester T. Marvin; her son, Robert H. Randall; and by her beloved siblings, Mia Blumenstock, John U. Harris, Jr., and Susan H. Kelsey. Trudy survived Susan by only a few months and Susan’s husband, Kerck, by just three days.Trudy graduated in 1948 from Beaver Country Day School of MA. and in 1950 from Briarcliff College of N.Y. She made and maintained close friendships throughout her life with many of her former classmates.Trudy led an interesting and varied life with several interests and hobbies throughout the years. She will best be remembered by how consistently she evoked the strong and lasting love, friendship, and respect of the people she encountered along her way.There are tentative plans for a memorial service later this summer when conditions permit.Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, Me Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.netIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (https://hdsa.org/) or to a worthy organization that particularly needs your assistance in these times

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous