PORTLAND – Mary (Malloy) Ingerowski, 102, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.She was born in Portland on May 10, 1917, the daughter of Stephen and Mary Malloy. Mary was a lifelong resident of the city, having lived on Munjoy Hill and in the Libbytown area. She was a 1935 graduate of Cathedral High School. In 1940, she wed Frank Ingerowski, a marriage that would last 72 years. Mary and her husband enjoyed camping in the White Mountains, spending winters in Florida, and traveling to Europe to visit their son in Germany. Mary was a gifted artist; a self-taught seamstress, making clothes everyone envied. She hand-painted beach scenes on sand dollars, made ming trees from shells, and knitted blankets, hats and mittens for all. An avid reader, accordion player and a sly Rummy cardholder, she enjoyed all aspects of family living.She was predeceased by her husband of 72 years, Frank M. Ingerowski; and one son, David. She is survived by three sons and their wives, Frank S. Ingerowksi and Frances of Saco; Drs. Richard and Gisela Ingerowski of Harsefeld, Germany; and Robert Ingerowski and Judith of Portland.She is also survived by a special niece, Paula Paradise of Connecticut; as well as six grandchildren, Eric, Scott, Jill, Robyn, Ryan and Jon Boris; eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.The family is grateful to Dr. Donald Medd for his compassionate care. A special thanks to Cheryl and Addy of Northern Light Hospice for their kindness, and to Yayoi Fasulo and Linda Crawford for their devoted care. A private burial will take place at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. Please visit www.athutchins.com to view Mary’s tribute page or to sign her online guestbook.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous