TAMPA, Fla, – Pamela Jean Ferrar, 65, formerly of Gorham, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at a Tampa, Fl.a hospital. She was born in Portland, daughter of Dale Kirkpatrick and Frances (Hillock) Kirkpatrick. She worked in the insurance industry for 40 years and retired as an underwriter on Nov. 8, 2019. She also owned a taxi business called ACE Taxi and enjoyed driving a taxi and working alongside her husband and daughter. When she was younger, she loved to candlepin bowl, play cards with friends and do ceramics. She loved long motorcycle rides with her husband of over 40 years, Bobby. There was one thing that she did most of her life and that was knitting. Mittens were her most popular request. Pamela is predeceased by her husband, Robert Ferrar in 2017; and her parents, Dale and Frances Kirkpatrick. Survivors are her daughters, Angela Stuart Stahl and husband Dave Stahl, Mandy Ferrar and Delia Ferrar; granddaughters, Kara Stahl, Shannon Stahl and Gianna Bent, grandsons, Brandon Kovats, Zeke Villarreal and Maximus Seavey; brother, Raymond Kirkpatrick and wife Marcia Kirkpatrick, sisters, Dawn (Kirkpatrick) Irish and husband Lawrence Irish and Patricia (Kirkpatrick) Lynch and husband Patrick Lynch. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To express condolences and to participate in Pamela’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous