CONCORD, N.H. – William “Bill/Skip” Dunning Jr., 70, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at home in Concord, N.H., surrounded by his family. He was born on Jan. 4, 1950, in Kittery, Maine, the son of William and Ruth Dunning.He was the husband of Diana. They were married on March 17, 1971, in Fryeburg, Maine. He is survived by his wife, son, Carl and his wife, Gina, daughter Kelly, sisters Sandra and Christy, brothers John and Jim, as well as granddaughter Briana and grandson Daniel.Bill was in the US Marine Corp and graduated from USM with a degree in Geology. He worked several jobs, retiring as a Teamster from Roadway Express in 2009. In retirement he worked for Banks Chevrolet as a swap driver.Skip enjoyed all outdoor activities and sports. A lover of animals, he fed the birds and welcomed the hummingbirds each Spring. He and his wife enjoyed travel and spending time with their family.No services will be held at this time.Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to the Concord Regional VNA/Hospice Association.

