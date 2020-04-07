For many of us, the days since COVID-19 entered Maine have felt like an alternate reality. There is a certain surrealness that comes through when you take a step back and really grapple with the magnitude of the challenge before us.

Just a couple short months ago, it was difficult to imagine so many businesses being shut down or being asked to remain home and work from home whenever possible. I also never imagined that my colleagues and I would be pushing the Navy to temporarily shut down BIW and guarantee their workers paid sick leave until the pandemic is over.

These are truly strange times, but, as with any transition in life, it’s important to take a minute to reflect on what’s changed, and to remember all the things that have stayed the same.

One thing that has changed dramatically is that we have leapfrogged even further into the digital age as part of our response to this virus. Our teachers are developing ways to connect with students through online conferencing, videos and emails. The Bath City Council (on which I also serve) has now begun to meet virtually. Mainers across the state gather around their televisions and computers each weekday at 11:30 a.m. to hear Dr. Nirav Shah, Director of Maine’s CDC, update us on the virus’ spread and our state’s response. And many of us are connecting with friends and family near and far through virtual dinners and gamenights.

Deadlines and processes for some of our most basic actions have shifted. Our state and federal taxes are now not due until July 15, 2020. We’ve been given extensions on drivers licenses, state identification cards, vehicle and boat registrations and more that expire during this time of crisis. And courts are delaying hearings and reducing hours. This has significant implications for things like eviction proceedings.

Even when we’re outside, it’s all a bit different. While people are encouraged to be outside, they’re also encouraged not to congregate in large groups. To help with that, some of our state parks and beaches have closed. When we go to our favorite restaurants, we stay outside and wait for the staff to come out in their plastic gloves, ready to hand off our orders. And when we go out for a run, we take a six foot detour around the people we pass.

Then, of course, there’s the way we’re trying to stay healthy. Never before have we scrubbed so much soap on our hands. Never before have we washed each of our grocery items before putting them in our cupboards. Never before have we showed love for an ill family member by leaving food and supplies outside their door, instead of sitting by their bedside or holding their hand.

But in this time of change, Mainers are showing our true colors.

Mainers are resourceful. The soap on the shelves is running low, so we’re making our own. We’re getting creative with our meals and using what we have in our pantry to limit trips to the store. And we’re using everyday items and quiet corners of our homes to get in some exercise.

We’ve got grit. Just look at our farmers, fishermen and small business owners. Instead of letting this virus run them out of business, they’re creating new ways to distribute their goods and services.

We care deeply about our neighbors. Maine people are rushing to sites like Maine Helps to find out where and how they can volunteer. Doctors and nurses are coming out of retirement to help our hospital and clinics address patient needs. People all over the state are calling seniors to see if they need errands run or a friendly voice to talk to. Put simply, every one of us is finding a way to help someone else.

So as we look at all that’s changed, and as we grapple with how to approach this new normal, let’s remember one important thing: We all have a spirit that will get us through anything, and that will never change.

I’m honored to continue serving you as we navigate this pandemic together. You can always reach me by e-mail at [email protected] and by phone at 751-7760. Remember to stay healthy, maintain your six-foot separation and wash your hands.

Rep. Sean Paulhus, D-Bath, represents District 52 in the state Legislature.

