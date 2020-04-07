The Westbrook-Gorham Rotary Club’s Patriots Day road race for high school runners has been canceled, race director Owen McCullough announced in an email on Tuesday.

The annual race was scheduled to take place on Monday, April 20. It is a 2.2-mile race open to local high school students.

SOCCER

GERMAN LEAGUE: Thomas Müller signed a two-year contract extension with Bayern Munich.

The 30-year-old attacking midfielder’s contract had been due to expire at the end of next season but he is now tied to the team until 2023.

Müller has been with Bayern for 20 years, winning eight German titles and the 2013 Champions League, and marked his 500th senior game for the club in November.

OBIT: Former Atlético Madrid coach Radomir Antic, who led the club to the Spanish league and Copa del Rey titles in 1996, has died. He was 71.

The club did not provide a cause of death for Antic, who also briefly coached Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The former Serbian player managed Atlético over five seasons in 189 official matches, the fourth most in club history.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Ohio State assistant Carrie Banks has been hired as the new women’s basketball coach at Omaha, athletic director Trev Alberts announced Tuesday.

Banks was an assistant and recruiting coordinator for four seasons with the Buckeyes. She replaces Brittany Lange, who was fired last month after seven seasons.

“Carrie rose to the top of our applicant pool because of her depth of experience as a coach and recruiter,” Alberts said. “She has done a terrific job as an assistant coach at Ohio State, and she is ready to lead her own team.”

TENNIS

HALEP RECOVERING: Two-time major champion Simona Halep’s injured foot is well enough that she has started running on it without pain.

Halep said in a video posted on Twitter on Monday that she still is not healed to the point that she can play tennis.

The injury dates to February and caused her to withdraw from the hard-court tournament in Indian Wells, California, that eventually was called off because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The spread of the illness has forced all professional tennis tournaments to be postponed or canceled until at least mid-July.

That includes the cancellation of Wimbledon, where Halep would have been the defending champion this year.

BASEBALL

COURT: Former All-Star first baseman Todd Helton pleaded guilty to driving under the influence as a first offense and has served 48 hours in jail as part of his sentence.

Helton crashed his vehicle on March 18, 2019, in Knox County and required emergency medical care. No other cars were involved and one else was hurt. Helton was given a misdemeanor citation for DUI.

Knox County assistant district attorney Sean F. McDermott confirmed to The Associated Press that Helton also received unsupervised probation for 11 months, 29 days, with his license suspended for a year. Helton also had to pay a $350 fine and attend a Victim Impact Panel.

FOOTBALL

LABOR DEAL: Ron Mix likes what he has seen and read regarding the new labor agreement between the NFL and its players.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer, a board member with the Pro Football Retired Players Association and a retired attorney, believes players from every generation will benefit from the deal struck last month that runs through the 2030 season. Mix retired after the 1971 season.

“Ten years ago, the CBA helped correct the low pension benefits for retired players,” Mix says. “A baseball player who played the same time as me and the same number of years and inducted into the Hall of Fame receives a pension of $100,000 a year. My pension is $20,000. The current players and owners should really be applauded for making sure the new CBA addressed the pensions and the needs of the thousands of players who left with broken bodies and minds.

“The new benefits are significant, improve players’ benefits by doubling in many instances. Aside from approved benefits, the new formula calls for $550 a month per vested season. This increases the pension benefits significantly for all players.”

Recently, the labor agreement’s validity has been challenged by attorneys for safety Eric Reid, and questioned by others. They believe language changed from the deal the players voted on to the one now in force should void the agreement.

Mix prefers to concentrate on the positive aspects of the CBA that narrowly was approved by the NFL Players Association membership, 1,019-959.

