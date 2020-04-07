Arrests

3/31 at 6:02 p.m. Jeremy Steenson, 35, of Ridge Road, Bowdoinham, was arrested by Officer Bruce Swanson on Augusta Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/2 at 2:18 p.m. Nicholas Reilly, 23, of Demons Way, was arrested by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on Demons Way on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.

4/4 at 2:43 p.m. Rachel Prescott, 40, of Pleasant Street, was arrested by Officer Lucas Shirland on Pleasant Street and charged with operating under the influence and failure to stop for a police officer.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from March 31 to April 5.

Fire calls

3/30 at 2:24 p.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.

3/30 at 3:31 p.m. Structure fire on Lovers Lane.

3/31 at 4:41 a.m. Agency assist on Interstate 295.

3/31 at 6:02 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Augusta Road.

4/5 at 5:53 p.m. Structure fire on Nathan Way.

4/5 at 6:32 p.m. Outdoor fire complaint on Lewiston Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 13 calls from March 30 to April 6.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: