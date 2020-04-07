State health officials reported an additional two deaths and 20 more confirmed coronavirus infections in Maine on Tuesday.

Maine now has at least 519 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by coronavirus and 12 deaths, according to the latest figures posted Tuesday morning by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Just shy of 100 people had been hospitalized during their sickness but 176 individuals — or roughly one-third of all cases — have recovered from the disease.

Cumberland County accounts for nearly half of the cases, or 253 of the 519, while York County was reporting 115 cases. Every other county in the state except Piscataquis is now reporting at least one positive test result for COVID-19.

Gov. Janet Mills and Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, are expected to brief the public at 2 p.m. Tuesday on the latest case numbers and the state’s response. They will be joined by the commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner, Jeanne Lambrew.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: