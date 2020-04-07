Arrests

A juvenile, 17, on April 4 on a charge of aggravated forgery, robbery, illegal possession of a usable amount of marijuana by a minor and refusal to submit to arrest or detention, on Winslow Street.

Kimberly Ann Dube, 41, of Brown Street, on April 5 on a charge of disorderly conduct with loud or unreasonable noise, on Brown Street.

Brandon Jarrod Long, 27, of Portland, on April 5 on a charge of disorderly conduct with loud or unreasonable noise, on Brown Street.

Summonses

Christina M. Floridino, 45, of Portland, on April 4 on a charge of violating condition of release, at Sunset Ridge Golf Course.

Autumn S. Jones, 18, of Falmouth, on April 4 on a charge of robbery, on Winslow Street.

