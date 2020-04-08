The coronavirus pandemic may give Mainers a break on their car insurance costs.

Allstate Insurance Co. announced this week that it will pay back 15 percent of its customers’ April and May auto insurance premiums. The company said its “Shelter-In-Place Payback” is due to fewer accidents because people are driving less during the pandemic.

Nationwide, $600 million will be returned to customers, said Alyssa Shaffer, a spokeswoman for the company. Shaffer declined to say how much will be returned to Mainers or say how many policyholders it has in the state, but Eric Cioppa, Maine’s insurance commissioner, said he estimates $1.3 million will go back to Mainers, based on Allstate’s premium collections in the state.

Shaffer said the money will be sent automatically to its customers, but they can log onto the company’s app to choose how to receive the payback, either through a check, credit on a credit card or applied to future premiums.

Cioppa said he didn’t have any data to determine whether accidents are actually down due to more people working from home and schools closing, but traffic has decreased significantly on the Maine Turnpike due to the stay-at-home orders for all but essential employees.

He applauded Allstate’s decision and said he expects other insurers to follow suit in the coming days.

“I think that’s the right thing to do in these unprecedented times,” he said. American Mutual, an insurer based in the Midwest, also has announced it will return some money to its customers, but the company does little business in Maine, Cioppa said. Industry leaders have told Cioppa that more insurers are likely to take steps similar to what Allstate has done, he said.

Other insurers, including State Farm, USAA and Farmers Insurance, said they were monitoring conditions while weighing steps to cut costs for customers during a time of rising unemployment and increased anxiety over the pandemic.

“We are closely monitoring our automobile insurance loss trends and are considering how to best take this into account and return value to our auto insurance policyholders,” said Gina Morss-Fischer, a spokeswoman for State Farm. She said the company plans to make a decision what steps to take by the end of the week.

Rebekah Nelson, a spokeswoman for USAA, said the company, which caters primarily to service members and their families, has agreed to set up special payment arrangements, temporarily suspend late and returned payment fees and stop cancellations for nonpayment of premiums.

Cioppa said Maine regularly scrutinizes the finances of insurers when they file rate requests with the state each year. He said any that don’t announced rate cuts or other steps during the pandemic can expect a closer look from regulators at their premiums and claims during this period to see why they didn’t act.

He said the health insurance industry is in the opposite position from the auto insurance industry during the pandemic. Cioppa noted that most health insurers have agreed to waive policyholder co-payments and deductibles for coronavirus tests, and some including Harvard Pilgrim Health Care have agreed to forgo such payments for treatment if policyholders contract the virus, meaning they face rising costs while their premiums are set for the year.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: