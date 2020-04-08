BIDDEFORD — As Jeremie Sirois reflected on his seven-year tenure as Biddeford High School Principal, his thoughts were about the personal connections he made, as well as school pride and academic success.

Sirois, 44, will be leaving Biddeford High School at the end of this school year, to take up a new post as principal at Kennebunk High School, just 10 miles down the road.

He’s looking forward to his new gig, but said he’ll miss a lot about Biddeford High School, and the people who teach and learn within its walls.

“I love Biddeford,” he said Wednesday, April 8 after letting BHS students know of his decision the previous evening. “I’ll miss the relationships with staff, kids and families.”

Sirois has been principal at Biddeford High School for the past seven years. Prior to BHS, he was assistant principal at York High School for eight years, and before that, he taught at Saco Middle School for six years.

“He’s been a great principal at Biddeford High school and RSU 21 is very fortunate to have someone with his qualities,” said Biddeford School Superintendent Jeremy Ray. “He’s been a great principal for BHS and came to us at the right time. We’re thankful for the leadership he provided, and we’re very proud of him. We wish him well.”

Sirois said the construction project at Biddeford High School earlier this decade not only provided much needed building enhancements, but has had other positive outcomes as well — the school is now fully accredited, and there are other plusses.

“(There is) an overall cultural change, and the pride the kids have in the school,” he said.

Sirois, who was raised in Saco and graduated from Thornton Academy located in that city, lives in Biddeford with his wife Laureen and sons Landon and Colton.

“In Biddeford, we set some high standards for our kids and they met us right where we want them,” he said.

He sees high standards at Kennebunk High school as well, and that, along with other factors, led him to apply for the job.

KHS has academic and athletic success and is supported by the community, he said

The building has also recently undergone an expansion and renovation. A new theater enhances the KHS band, chorus and theater programs, he noted.

“It is a great school,” said Sirois.

As well, the opportunity to establish himself at a different school, not far away from his home, was attractive.

“Being just down the road … is good for my family,” he said.

The RSU 21 School Board voted in Sirois as principal on Monday, April 6.

“We are excited to have Jeremie Sirois as a new member of the RSU 21 team,” said Interim Superintendent Phillip Potenziano.

RSU 21 began the search for a new KHS principal in January. The school serves 750 students from Arundel, Kennebunk and Kennebunkport and has about 100 faculty members.

The current KHS principal, Susan Cressey, is scheduled to retire at the end of the school year in June. She has been principal for nine years and is completing her 34th year at KHS.

Biddeford Superintendent Ray said he and the Biddeford School Committee will address next steps in finding a new leader for BHS. The goal is to have a principal in place for the new school year in September.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in the closure of school buildings and the institution of distance learning, it will be important that there be no question about what the situation is, and clear who will be principal next year, he said.

“It will be important for us to have strong leadership in place,” Ray said.

