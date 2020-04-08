CAPE ELIZABETH — Jill Young, the Cape Elizabeth Middle School nurse, said that the student who had tested positive for COVID-19 in March is improving in health.

She said that no additional cases had been reported in the school’s community through March 27.

Although news about the middle school student is positive, Young said that the school district should remain cautious and follow updates about the COVID-19 situation.

“COVID-19 remains prevalent with community spread in our county and confirmed cases are on the rise,” Young said. “I want to stress the importance of continued preventative measures. Practice social distancing (maintain a distance of six feet from those whom you do not reside), wash hands often, use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol when hands are not visibly soiled, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, cover your coughs and sneezes, and stay home when sick. If you become symptomatic (fever, cough, and shortness of breath) contact your primary care provider for guidance. These symptoms may appear two to 14 days post exposure.”

Maine testing guidelines are prioritizing high-risk patients showing symptoms, so not everyone will be tested, said Young.

Cape Elizabeth schools are closed until at least May 1, with Gov. Janet Mills implementing a stay-at-home order until April 30, said Superintendent Donna Wolfrom in a letter to the district on April 1.

The school department’s campuses will also remained close during this time, she said.

“I would like to thank the administrators and staff of the Cape Elizabeth School Department for their amazing work during these challenging times,” said Wolfrom. “I know that they would rather be back in their schools and classrooms, working with their students, providing meals, taking care of our buildings, working a ‘normal’ day. But they have risen to the challenge of learning new things, doing their jobs differently, and missing the presence of our students.”

She acknowledged staff members who have been helping the school department switch to remote learning.

“Many thanks to Tom Charltray, Jack Duffy, Jonathan Werner, Ginger Raspiller, Carolyn Young, Jason Lund, Matthew Young, Andrea Fuller, Dean Zaharis, Wendy Derzawiec, and Noel Harroff for your amazing support, knowledge, perseverance, dedication, and encouragement as we work through these challenging times,” said Wolfrom.

Jen Lakari, administrative assistant to the superintendent and director of teaching and learning, said that if community members wished to donate to the Backpack Program, which delivers food to families in need, they can bring goods to 320 Ocean House Road.

This may be a difficult time for many, said Wolfrom, but hopefully the district will continue to support one another and possibly take away life lessons after the COVID-19 situation ends.

“Please take time to care for yourselves, mentally and physically,” said Young. “Make an effort to get off the screens when able and get outside to exercise (while practicing social distancing). Fresh air may just be the best medicine.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: