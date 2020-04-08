State police and Oakland police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found Tuesday night in his apartment at 3 Heath St. in Oakland.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety, said in a news release late Wednesday morning that more information in the case is expected to be released later Wednesday.

“The death has not been put into any category, other than a death under current investigation,” it says.

While McCausland did not identify the man who was found dead, friends and relatives on Facebook identified him as Robert Wade, who worked for NRF Distributors in Augusta.

Wade’s Facebook page says he was a second shift cutting crew lead person at the business.

He attended Erskine Academy in China and is a former military police officer for the U.S. Army, according to his Facebook page.

Friends discussing Wade’s death on social media say his cell phone was found Monday night beside the road in Fairfield and a search is underway for his 2013 Honda Civic car.

This story will be updated.

