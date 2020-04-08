Yarmouth schools announced Wednesday that the district will continue using distance learning and keep schools closed for the rest of the academic year, effectively ending whatever hope the district might have had for returning students and teachers to classrooms before June.

Superintendent Andrew Dolloff announced his decision to keep schools closed in a notice sent Wednesday to the Yarmouth school community.

Dolloff said he was following a state recommendation Tuesday that all schools in Maine continue distance learning for the remainder of the current year.

Pender Maker, commissioner for the Maine Department of Education, announced Tuesday that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending an 8- to 20-week timeframe for avoiding large group and in-person instruction once there is evidence of community transmission of the coronavirus.

“Closing schools through the end of the academic year is a painful decision to share with you for several reasons,” Dolloff wrote. “First and foremost, I know the burden this places on families and staff as we all struggle to balance the many aspects of our busy lives during this demanding and stressful time.”

Dolloff said that while teachers and staff have done a good job providing learning opportunities on a remote basis, he acknowledged that Google hangouts and video lessons are no substitute for face-to-face classroom instruction.

Some type of high school graduation ceremony could still happen, Dolloff said, but the situation would have to change dramatically in order for a large gathering to occur. He said the school district might have to hold a virtual graduation ceremony.

The last day of school in Yarmouth will be Friday, June 12, Dolloff said.

