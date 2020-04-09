BATH — Students in Brunswick and Regional School Unit 1 will spend the remainder of the school year learning remotely.

“This is a very difficult and painful decision, but one that’s made in the best interest of the health and safety of our students, staff and families,” Patrick Manuel, RSU 1 superintendent wrote Thursday. “All of us want our students to return to school, but we need to do our part to avoid exposing anyone to unnecessary risk.”

Manuel wrote he hopes RSU 1’s graduation ceremony can take place at a later date but is unsure of whether that will take place.

Within minutes the Brunswick school department announced an identical situation in a memo to students and their families.

“Last evening it was confirmed by the Commissioner of Education and the Governor, that remote/distance learning would be occurring for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year,” wrote Paul Perzanoski, Brunswick superintendent. “This would mean that our Continuous Learning Plan passed by the School Board last evening will be in effect until June 19, 2020.”

Brunswick’s food delivery service will continue at its current schedule until June 19.

Perzanoski said he is discussing possible alternatives to an in-person graduation ceremony but no firm decision has been made.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: