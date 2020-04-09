I am 72 years old and worked in Kennebunkport during high school summer vacations while living in Massachusetts. I went to college and married and rented in Kennebunkport and Wells with four children from 1969 to 1980.

I then bought in Wells. All four children worked summertime in Wells and Ogunquit. My oldest daughter’s first job, after college, was as an English teacher in Sanford. We have been seasonal residents from 1980 to 2016, when we became full-time residents of Wells. We are very involved in social activities and supported local businesses in Wells.

I am ashamed at the adversarial attitude of Gov. Mills and the Wells town manager (Jonathan Carter) for advocating divisiveness between residents and those from “away.” Thirty-seven million visitors annually contribute to the lifestyle enjoyed by 1.3 million Maine residents.

No longer can I say, “Maine, the way life should be.”

Richard Sheehan

Wells

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: