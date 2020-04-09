As the owners of Pier Fries in Old Orchard Beach, we were very sad to hear the news that the only option we have available to be in business is to do curbside service, which, unfortunately for us, is not an option. At the same time, we would like to applaud this decision of our town manager, Larry Mead, and let him know we completely agree with the order he has put in place.
These are unprecedented times. Being small-business owners, and seasonal ones at that, we of course want to – and need to – be open. But this is not the time to think about personal needs.
It was our hope to see the smiling faces of all of our loyal customers of over 85 years, returning this weekend to pick up their first order of the year. But this is just not the time. We are one of so many businesses in our state that are in this difficult situation. And I’m quite sure I speak for 99 percent of them that this is the right call for everybody.
We wish the best for everyone. Stay safe, stay healthy and do the right thing with the rules that are set in place. This will pass. And when it does … we at Pier Fries will be armed and ready to serve as many of the best fresh-cut french fries as you all can eat. In the meantime, though, kudos to our local government for doing the right thing.
Allan and Tiffany Buotte
The Original Pier Fries
Old Orchard Beach
