Seldom in recent history has public health been so top-of-mind for each of us, no matter where we live or what we do for work. During this challenging time of the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing the virus’ spread means we are all making sacrifices to protect public health. Thank you – your actions matter.

For 25 years, National Public Health Week has recognized the contributions of public health and highlighted issues that are important to improving our nation’s health. This year, National Public Health Week is being celebrated April 6-12.

Public health promotes and protects the health of people and communities. While doctors and nurses treat people when they get sick, public health professionals work to prevent you, your family and neighbors from getting sick or injured in the first place.

Preventing illness and injury requires investments – investments in economic opportunity, comprehensive health insurance, affordable and nutritious foods, quality education and environmental policies to assure clean air and water.

Prevention starts with vaccinations. Thank you to Maine voters for resoundingly supporting the state’s new immunization law and for protecting public health. Prevention is also the key to eliminating the health disparities we see in our communities.

As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of National Public Health Week, we are also celebrating you and the choices you make every day to protect the health of your community. To learn more about National Public Health Week, visit www.nphw.org/nphw-2020 and follow the Maine Public Health Association on Facebook: www.facebook.com/mainepha.

Julie Mulkern

past president, Maine Public Health Association

Gorham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: