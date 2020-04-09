During this time of trouble, we must stand together – a safe distance apart.

I’ve passed many nights on the ocean far from city lights, and what’s said is true: It is darkest before the dawn. This virus may cause the economy to stall and a presidency to fall, but it cannot shake the foundation upon which this republic is built.

I was laid off today, as many already have been. We are together on a storm-tossed sea, not in a sinking boat but in a solid ship that’s safe for all aboard. All we need is a captain to guide us through the dark of night to safe harbor and a new dawn.

Steve Ross

South Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles