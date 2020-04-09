During this time of trouble, we must stand together – a safe distance apart.

I’ve passed many nights on the ocean far from city lights, and what’s said is true: It is darkest before the dawn. This virus may cause the economy to stall and a presidency to fall, but it cannot shake the foundation upon which this republic is built.

I was laid off today, as many already have been. We are together on a storm-tossed sea, not in a sinking boat but in a solid ship that’s safe for all aboard. All we need is a captain to guide us through the dark of night to safe harbor and a new dawn.

Steve Ross

South Portland

