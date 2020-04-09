A former South Portland man who has spent the last decade in prison, and who will soon become the first-ever Maine inmate to earn a master’s degree, has asked the state to commute the remainder of his sentence.

Brandon Brown, now 33, formally petitioned the four-member Board on Executive Clemency during a teleconference hearing on Thursday.

“I feel uncomfortable saying to anyone that I deserve a commutation,” Brown said. “But I can promise you that if it’s something that’s recommended and given, it will not be regretted.”

Brown was convicted in 2009 of attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault for shooting James Sanders during an altercation in Portland’s Old Port a year earlier. Sanders, a former U.S. Marine, was left paralyzed.

Brown was sentenced in February 2010 to 27 years in prison, with 10 years suspended.

Soon after he began that sentence at Maine State Prison in Warren, Brown began looking for educational opportunities. He first earned an associate’s degree in 2013, followed by a bachelor’s degree in history and human rights studies in 2017. He then enrolled in an online master’s program in restorative justice through George Mason University in Virginia. He’s on track to graduate next month with a 4.0 grade point average.

Additionally, Brown has been accepted into a doctorate program at George Mason and hopes that, if his sentence is commuted, he can attend in person.

Several people spoke on Brown’s behalf during Thursday’s hearing, including state Rep. Jeffrey Evangelos, who got to know him through his volunteer work at the prison and became his advocate.

Evangelos, an independent from Friendship, reached out to Sanders as Brown explored clemency.

“He said ‘Yeah, I’m good with it. I want him to get out,’” Evangleos said. “I asked if he was absolutely sure and he said, ‘Yes,’ so I asked him to write something.”

The letter was in the mail the next day.

Others who spoke for Brown included professors and advisers at George Mason and former inmates who served with Brown and considered him an inspiration.

Brown’s father, Mark Brown, spoke emotionally about how his son “lost his way,” during his early adult years “as so many boys do.”

“For three seconds, he made a mistake that he will never be able to forget … that changed two families lives forever,” Mark Brown said.

Although Sanders, now 39, wrote a letter to the clemency board saying he supported commutation, three of his aunts spoke Thursday in opposition of Brown’s request.

“I question if Brandon really feels remorseful or just knows, through his education, what he needs to say to get what he wants out of this,” said Diana Young.

Brown, who was given the opportunity to speak again after Sanders’ family members, said he understands how the family feels.

“I don’t anticipate that my words will ever be enough,” he said.

The clemency board was expected to vote in executive session on its recommendation, which will then go to Gov. Janet Mills, who will make the final decision.

