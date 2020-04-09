Another 30,900 Mainers filed for unemployment in Maine last week, hitting a new high after weeks of economic disruption amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Since March 15, there have been more than 76,000 initial unemployment claims filed in Maine, more than double total initial claims for all of 2019.

Nationally, 6.6 million U.S. workers sought unemployment last week. About 16.8 million Americans filed for unemployment in the past three weeks, the largest and fastest string of job losses on record, according to The Associated Press. Roughly one in 10 American workers are now out of a job as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, it said.

The state Department of Labor has struggled to keep up with the pace of claims. People trying to file for unemployment report frustration and anger trying to get through overloaded phone lines and navigating the claims website.

“There are an unprecedented number of claims being filed, and staff continue to work tirelessly to process claims as quickly as possible. Last week, over 10 million dollars in benefits were distributed to laid off Maine workers,” said Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman in a statement.

The number of successful claims likely under-counts the number of people who have been unable to file because of technical issues or because they do not qualify for unemployment insurance.

The federal CARES Act, passed two weeks ago, expanded unemployment eligibility and added $600 per week for benefits – the average weekly unemployment pay for Mainers is about $350.

But so far, the Department of Labor has not implemented expansions to the program. Spokeswoman Jessica Picard said the department is still reviewing guidance about the new benefits it received from the U.S. Department of Labor last week.

“These are brand new programs that do not currently exist, and so we are in the process of having to create them from scratch,” Picard said.

This story will be updated.

