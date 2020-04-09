Despite closing offices, stores and factories and furloughing employees because of COVID-19, a Boston-based shoe-manufacturer with a factory in Maine is producing personal protective face masks to prevent the spread of the virus with the potential for more products to be made.
The economic downturn related to the onset of the COVID 19 pandemic has forced New Balance to close its facilities until further notice, according to a notice on the company’s website. The shoe company has furloughed a portion of their retail, factory and office workforce.
While employees are furloughed, however, the company says that it is working to minimize the financial impacts as much as possible by maintaining existing healthcare benefits with 100% of premiums paid by the company. The CEO as well as other senior-level associates have also agreed to forgo their salaries by 50% “for the foreseeable future.”
Nevertheless, production of the face masks for healthcare workers continues. When output is at full scale, the company says that 150 workers will be employed between the Norridgewock and Lawrence, Massachusetts, factories and 100,000 masks are expected to be made weekly between the two factories by mid-April, following all Center for Disease Control health and safety guidelines.
Jennifer Keddy, New Balance’s Global PR manager, said in an email on Wednesday that the company is working on coordinating distribution efforts of the masks with government officials and local medical institutions as well as other U.S. consortiums.
“This includes the hospitals who supported our initial fit testing and R&D work, as well as New England facilities the company has historical relationships with, as well as Massachusetts and Maine state procurement offices,” Keddy said. “We are also exploring federal U.S. government procurement opportunities as we determine our production quantities and face mask applications and demand.”
The company was not able to provide specific information about the number of workers employed at the Norridgewock factory, how many have been furloughed or who the protective masks will be distributed to.
The company announced last month that the New Balance Foundation has given $2 million in grants to help support local, regional and global communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including a portion to Norridgewock.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
Feds deny claims of misconduct in college admissions case
-
Local & State
The Virus Diaries: Moving gets complicated during a pandemic
-
Nation & World
British Prime Minister Johnson out of intensive care as his condition improves
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
55 units for those 55 and older proposed in Old Orchard Beach
-
Local & State
New Balance furloughs part of workforce, but continues to make face masks
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.