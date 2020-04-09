Despite closing offices, stores and factories and furloughing employees because of COVID-19, a Boston-based shoe-manufacturer with a factory in Maine is producing personal protective face masks to prevent the spread of the virus with the potential for more products to be made.

The economic downturn related to the onset of the COVID 19 pandemic has forced New Balance to close its facilities until further notice, according to a notice on the company’s website. The shoe company has furloughed a portion of their retail, factory and office workforce.

While employees are furloughed, however, the company says that it is working to minimize the financial impacts as much as possible by maintaining existing healthcare benefits with 100% of premiums paid by the company. The CEO as well as other senior-level associates have also agreed to forgo their salaries by 50% “for the foreseeable future.”

Nevertheless, production of the face masks for healthcare workers continues. When output is at full scale, the company says that 150 workers will be employed between the Norridgewock and Lawrence, Massachusetts, factories and 100,000 masks are expected to be made weekly between the two factories by mid-April, following all Center for Disease Control health and safety guidelines.

Jennifer Keddy, New Balance’s Global PR manager, said in an email on Wednesday that the company is working on coordinating distribution efforts of the masks with government officials and local medical institutions as well as other U.S. consortiums.

“This includes the hospitals who supported our initial fit testing and R&D work, as well as New England facilities the company has historical relationships with, as well as Massachusetts and Maine state procurement offices,” Keddy said. “We are also exploring federal U.S. government procurement opportunities as we determine our production quantities and face mask applications and demand.”

The company was not able to provide specific information about the number of workers employed at the Norridgewock factory, how many have been furloughed or who the protective masks will be distributed to.

The company announced last month that the New Balance Foundation has given $2 million in grants to help support local, regional and global communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including a portion to Norridgewock.

