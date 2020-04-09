FALMOUTH – Ellen Rogers Mahoney Simmonds of Falmouth died peacefully on April 6, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Portland. She was born on June 14, 1938 in East Orange, N.J. to John Ludlow Mahoney and Mary Evelyn Rogers Mahoney. She and her family moved to St. Johnsbury, Vt. after the death of her father.Ellen graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1956 and Lasalle Junior College in 1958. While attending Lasalle, she met Arthur Thomas Simmonds Jr. (Tom), a student at Babson College. They were married on Oct. 4, 1958.During their 61 years of marriage, Ellen and Tom lived in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Ohio, Georgia, and California. Ellen enjoyed volunteering with organizations in each community, and supporting her children’s activities.In retirement they moved to Rye, N.H., where they joined Friendship Force International. Through this program they participated in numerous exchange trips around the world and formed many international friendships.Ellen was also very involved in Rye Congregational Church and in the Garden Club of Rye. Ellen enjoyed many years of membership in the Sisterhood of PEO International, and The National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century.Upon moving to OceanView Retirement Community in Falmouth, Ellen became involved in fundraising activities in support of the OceanView Resident Assistance Fund. An active quilter, Ellen produced many interesting works that she donated to charities and gave as gifts. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family members.Ellen is survived by her husband Tom; and their three children and their spouses, Scott and Kathy Simmonds of Falmouth, Katie and Ken Bartlett of Smithfield, Va., and Sarah Simmonds and Tim Ziobro of Falmouth. Ellen is also survived by six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. A fourth great-grandchild is on the way.Ellen was predeceased by her father, mother; and two brothers Tim and Dan Mahoney.A memorial service will be held at the Falmouth Congregational Church, Falmouth, at the family’s convenience in the future. Interment will be in Arms Cemetery in Shelburne Falls, Mass. You may offer your condolences at www.lindquistfuneralhome.comMemorial contributions may be made in Ellen’s memory to: YMCA Camp Huckins 17 Camp Huckins Rd. Freedom, NH 03836

