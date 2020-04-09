Singer-songwriter Laurel Jordan, who lives in Gray, has a sound that melds folk-rock and Americana, infused with little bit of country.

Jordan said that, like many people, she was feeling a range of emotions about the effects of coronavirus, including sadness about not being able to go out and see people and fear about what was happening in the world. But she also felt some excitement about the creative social networking she was seeing, as well as gratitude for her own safety and health. “Then I decided to try to focus more on the love and gratitude than on fear about everything going on and things that were outside my control,” Jordan said. The end result is the song “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” which she wrote on March 19.

Jordan is working on making a music video for the song by collecting clips of people doing things with loved ones or by themselves while quarantined. Clips should be between five and 15 seconds long, and you can send them to her at [email protected]. The deadline for submissions is April 26.

Here’s “The Day the Earth Stood Still”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: