Arrests/Summonses

South Portland arrests and summonses were not available before The Forecaster’s deadline.

Fire calls

3/31 at 2:56 a.m. Assist police on Cannon Road.

3/31 at 7:35 a.m. False fire alarm on Ashbourne Court.

3/31 at 3:24 p.m. False fire alarm on Hillside Avenue.

4/1 at 5:48 p.m. Heat/short circuit on Thornton Avenue.

4/2 at 12:12 p.m. False fire alarm on Main Street.

4/2 at 2:21 p.m. False postal service fire alarm call.

4/2 at 3:32 p.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.

4/2 at 7:55 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Spear Avenue.

4/3 at 8:25 p.m. False fire alarm on Osprey Circle.

4/4 at 3:11 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Paddock Place.

4/4 at 3:55 p.m. Mutual aid on Maple Street.

4/4 at 7:47 p.m. Authorized controlled burn on Stonegate Drive.

4/5 at 9:48 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Marriner Street.

4/5 at 4:19 p.m. False fire alarm on Western Avenue.

EMS:

South Portland emergency services responded to 52 calls from March 31 to April 6.

