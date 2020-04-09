Two more people have died of coronavirus in Maine, and 23 new confirmed cases were reported Thursday.

The deaths bring the total number of fatal cases to 16, and the additional cases bring the total of confirmed cases since the state began testing to 560. A total of 202 people have recovered, and 105 have been hospitalized.

The Maine Center for Disease Control posted the case numbers on its website Thursday morning.

The deaths were a man in his 80s from Cumberland County and a woman in her 90s from Waldo County, CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said at a media briefing at 11:15 a.m. Thursday. He said 11,608 people have tested negative for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

As of Wednesday evening, 13 Maine residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in another state, and 17 people who are residents of other states have tested positive in Maine, Shah said.

He said a “top concern” of the CDC is the Tall Pines nursing home in Belfast, which has 10 residents and three staff members who have tested positive. The state shipped personal protective equipment for staff at Tall Pines this week and provided guidance on testing, assessing who was at risk and other needs, Shah said.

On Wednesday, the state reported a setback in its efforts to obtain important new rapid-response tests from a manufacturer in Scarborough.

The CDC said it had received only about 5 percent of the rapid tests it believed it would get from Abbott Laboratories. The Abbott tests can produce results within minutes and help preserve the critical protective gear for health care workers treating COVID-19 patients.

Shah expressed disappointment that the Maine CDC had received only enough material for 115 tests, rather than the 2,300 its expected to receive and said the state would have to make other testing plans.

Abbott said the 115 tests were an initial shipment and that Maine would be getting an unspecified number of additional tests, although it’s not clear when.

The CDC said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services had given incorrect information about testing supplies to the state.

Martin’s Point Healthcare in Portland – a primary care network that has several locations in southern Maine and Portsmouth, New Hampshire – received 1,000 of the Abbott tests and said it would work with the CDC to support its needs.

Shah said physical distancing measures are saving lives, although he could not predict when the state would begin reopening segments of society. Schools, businesses, beaches, parks, hotels and much of society have shut down in an attempt to fight the spread of the virus and reduce deaths.

Shah said the Maine CDC is working with hospitals to get better real-time data on how many people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19. Although the agency gives daily hospitalization numbers, that data is cumulative and does not reveal the daily count of hospitalizations. Shah acknowledged that the hospitalization data has gaps, a shortfall that was detailed in the Press Herald on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Gov. Janet Mills announced that the state would set up temporary treatment centers at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland and the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. The temporary hospitals would help hospitals in Portland and Bangor in case they overflow with patients. The Cross arena in Portland will be capable of holding at least 100 beds, while the Cross arena in Bangor will be set up for 50 beds.

Also on Wednesday, many school districts began notifying students’ families that because of the continuing public health threat from the pandemic, classroom instruction would not resume during this school year. The notifications came a day after Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin recommended that districts stick with remote learning rather than try to reopen schools that were closed in mid-March.

This story will be updated.

