SCARBOROUGH — A Scarborough individual, business and nonprofit organizations were among those recognized by ecomaine’s Board for outstanding efforts in sustainability, waste management, and “green living” through the 2019 eco-Excellence Awards. The awards were given on March 26 in ecomaine’s Community Room. Awardees range from teachers and schools to dedicated community members, golf course superintendents and businesses.

Katherine Gross of Scarborough was one of the individual award winners. Camp Ketcha in Scarborough won a nonprofit award.

A business award was given to WormMainea in Scarborough.

“Despite having seen these awards for quite a few years, I continue to be impressed and so enthusiastic about each awardee, every year,” said ecomaine’s Outreach & Recycling Board Committee Chair Caleb Hemphill of Falmouth. “Each person or group here demonstrates the power of passion for sustainability.”

ecomaine CEO Kevin Roche said, “So often, we are reminded of challenges and obstacles — that has been true in the recycling industry recently. But these champions for strategies and solutions that work to improve our lives prove that much more is possible.”

ecomaine, the nonprofit, recycling and waste-to-energy operation that serves a third of the state’s population, is located in Portland. The eco-Excellence Awards is an annual program organized by ecomaine to recognize businesses, schools, or individuals in any of ecomaine’s member communities. Winners are selected based on the effectiveness, increased awareness, community impact, and ease of replication of their sustainability programs or initiatives.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: