KENNEBUNK— The Regional School Unit 21 Board of Directors is looking for a new superintendent to start in July.

And they’re looking for input — for people to fill out an anonymous online survey, and for volunteers to participate in the interview process.

As part of the search process, the school board is inviting RSU 21 students and their families, as well as residents of Arundel, Kennebunk and Kennebunkport to provide feedback regarding the superintendent’s position.

The survey will allow the school board to gather opinions about priorities, competencies and qualities of the superintendent.

Maine School Management Association, the search firm leading the recruiting efforts for the district, created and will administer the survey, similar to work they have done for several dozen school districts across the state, according to an RSU 21 news release. The association will tally the responses and present the results to the school board and other stakeholders.

The survey is available now and will remain open until April 24. For more information on the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/rsu21suptsurveynd.

Students, staff and community members are invited to apply to serve on the Superintendent Interview Committee. The Maine School Management Association, working with the RSU 21 Superintendent Search Planning Committee, is planning on inviting two groups of 12 stakeholders — including one group of students and staff and another group of community representatives — to meet with finalists.

After the confidential interviews, the school board will meet in a closed-door session with the community interview team to discuss the candidates, and, according to the news release, will use all the information gathered from the interview team and the survey when making their decision.

Those interested in serving on the Interview Committee may apply at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScixw4DISYVCXd_j2zR75k1_bUtulDwbF2-GULy2xgClNdGJA/viewform

RSU 21 is currently headed by Interim Superintendent Phillip Potenziano, who was appointed last fall after the resignation of Maryann Perry, who served briefly in the interim role. Superintendent Kathryn Hawes left in June 2019 to pursue other career interests.

Potenziano was recently hired by the Brunswick School Board as superintendent, according to the Times Record. Potenziano, who has 25 years of administrative and teaching experience, started his educational career in Brunswick, where he taught at an elementary school for three years.

