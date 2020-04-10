Not even a global crisis or downpour of heavy rains was going to stop Bunny Douglass’ family from celebrating their mother’s birthday prior to Gov. Janet Mill’s stay-at-home order, according to a Enclave of Scarborough Senior Living press release.

While Bunny was distracted in her apartment, her family gathered at the end of the driveway of Enclave of Scarborough Senior Living with decorated posters. They honked, waved and cheered as they drove by. Bunny looked outside of her apartment window and watched with awe when she realized it was her family, Lifestyle’s Director Amber Wilson said.

Bunny blew kisses to her family and said, “Oh my God. I can’t believe it.”

But the surprise did not end there. Bunny was escorted down to the communities Discovery Room which had been decorated with a banner, balloons and there was a small gift waiting for her. She spoke by phone with her family members through the window as they all sang “Happy Birthday” to her. Bunny was presented a lemon cake made by Enclave cook, Alyssa Jean Dolan.

“It is moments of hardship that we must come together in creative ways so that we may continue to recognize all the good all around us. A great day to remember always,” Wilson said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: