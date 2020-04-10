WESTBROOK — Schools in Buxton, Westbrook and Gorham will remain closed through the rest of the school year.

“This is hard news to hear, and very disappointing, for students, families, and our school staff. I acknowledge the challenges that this poses for everyone in our community,” Westbrook Superintendent Peter Lancia said in the press release this week.

Gorham and Bonny Eagle also announced a closure through the remainder of the year. The three districts will continue with the distance learning programming they have put in place. Each will also continue the meal services they have been operating since schools closed last month in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The extended closures come shortly after the recommendation to do so by state Commissioner of Education Pender Makin. The CDC suggests an 8-20 week time frame for avoiding large group gatherings and in person instruction once there is evidence of community transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

The Maine Principals’ Association announced Thursday that it has canceled the spring sports season.

At this time, all of the schools are beginning to look at important events, like graduation, and how they can celebrate their students while adhering to the CDC guidelines. Planning is in the works, the superintendents said.

“I commit to you that we will celebrate our students. We will begin planning that important event with the senior class advisors and officers,” SAD 6 Superintendent Paul Penna said.

In Gorham, the schools are looking to rework graduation and other transitional events like open houses for middle school students on their way to the high school, Superintendent Heather Perry said.

Westbrook has ordered caps and gowns for its seniors, Lancia said.

“They won’t have the traditional events the way other generations have, but we want to make sure that they know they will graduate. The ceremony will look a lot different though, but it will be memorable,” he said.

