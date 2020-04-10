Blue Point Congregational Church will hold a Neighbor to Neighbor “Drop-off” Food Drive in their parking lot located at 236 Pine Point Road to help the increasing number of individuals and families using the Scarborough Food Pantry. The drop-off will be held each Saturday throughout April from 9 a.m. to noon. Come to the side door to drop off non-perishable food, personal care items, and household cleaning/disinfecting supplies. Donors can remain in their cars when dropping off items.

