Please tell me what is being done with significance for the homeless population of Bangor, since the warming shelter shut down for the season “to encourage social distancing” and some are forced to live in tents.

Currently, more than eight people live in tents under a bridge – because everything else was easier to fix first? Why are we allowing people to live outside with no facilities or sanitation, when we frown on pet owners who do the same? Warnings go out to tell people to bring their pets in, be humane. What about the people? What about their children who don’t know if their parent is OK?

While I appreciate that there are folks working to get them off the streets, I cannot continue waking up every morning knowing they’ve spent yet another night out in the freezing temperatures, without even a bathroom or a mattress to sleep on.

I implore people: Please call the governor today. Tell her to order it done now.

Marie Pineo

South Portland

