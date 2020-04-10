If you are fortunate enough to be able to employ housekeeping services, please continue to pay them the full amount each week during this awful time. Not half their salary – their whole salary!

If you could afford to pay them the rest of the year, why not do your part in keeping a family from stressing about how they’re going to keep everything together? Do the right thing!

Judith Kelley

Cumberland Foreside

