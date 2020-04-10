How will snowbirds be welcomed back after the pandemic?

I know that I always will be from away! Despite the fact that I have lived full time in Maine for 24 of my 74 years, spent most summers in Maine, and married a born and raised Maine woman, I am still from away. So for the last 10 years I have been a snowbird, running away to warmer climates in Florida, but still coming back to our Maine home for the summer.

In my opinion, Maine’s summer people add a real richness to the good folks of Maine. We bring a diversity of opinion, pay our property taxes without any representation or say in how things run, support our local and state nonprofits and charities, and spend a whole lot of bucks. I know there is always some degree of tension between local people and summer people, but it seems to all work out in the Maine way. We are called simply “from away” not some other derogatory comment. We appreciate that!

I feel very sad that we are now required to quarantine for 14 days if we came back to our summer home at this time. My wife and I have been scrupulously isolating in our Florida residence. We wouldn’t want to do anything to ever put anyone in Maine at risk. We are under a stay-at-home order, but even if that weren’t the case, we don’t know if we could bring enough food and supplies to stock up for such a quarantine, so we won’t be coming back anytime soon. For those of you that would applaud that statement, you should think about when things change for the better, will Maine’s summer community feel welcome coming back again?

Howard Levitan,

Estero, Florida and Harpswell

Affordable COVID-19 healthcare

It’s time to share some good news about the cost of being tested or treated for COVID-19. Many of our healthcare insurance providers are choosing to do the right thing by waiving part, or all, of the out-of-pocket costs for testing and treatment. For more information check out the American Health Insurance Plan’s post “Health insurance providers respond to the Coronavirus (COVID 19) at https://www.ahip.org/health-insurance-providers-respond-to-coronavirus-covid-19/

With universal, affordable healthcare coverage for all Maine people, we would still be doing all we could to avoid contracting COVID-19, yet none of us would be dreading the costs. Those would be covered, along with all other necessary healthcare services. Think about how different that would be. You might still be laid off or have lost your job, yet not your insurance. You might still contract the virus; yet not a stack of medical bills.

Let’s collectively thank the insurers who are doing the right thing, right now. On the other side of the pandemic let’s all insist that universal, affordable insurance coverage is what we need all the time, for everyone. To learn more visit the Maine AllCare website at https://maineallcare.org/

Poppy Arford,

Candidate for State Representative District 49,

Brunswick

