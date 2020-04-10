The Maine Community Foundation has awarded $4 million in grants to nonprofits across the state over the past two weeks.

And the United Way of Greater Portland has awarded $229,239 in its initial round of grants to local organizations from its new COVID-19 relief fund.

That Maine Community Foundation money came from a variety of sources and, in some cases, was distributed earlier than planned to help nonprofits impacted by the coronavirus.

The beneficiaries ranged from the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine to the local food banks to the Maine Immigrant Rights Coalition to Preble Street. Grants of different sizes went to community action programs, food banks, Maine tribes, area agencies on aging, homeless shelters and groups supporting immigrants.

Donors with funds at the foundation contributed $2 million for nonprofits that help address food insecurity, poverty, health and the needs of the homeless population, Maine tribes and immigrants. More than 110 organizations received grants because of those contributions.

Another $500,000 came from the foundation’s new Emergency Response Fund and another fund that focuses on food insecurity.

The foundation also distributed $1.5 million in grants early through its community-building program and the People of Color Fund to organizations significantly impacted by the pandemic. Those recipients will have flexibility this year to use the money for general operating support.

The United Way, meanwhile, awarded its grants to 31 local non-profits and school-based organizations that are providing emergency services such as food, shelter and financial assistance.

The first round of grants from United Way’s Greater Portland COVID-19 Community Relief Fund include funding for Amistad, Milestone Recovery, Greater Portland Health, Shalom House, My Place Teen Center, several food pantries and a variety of other groups.

