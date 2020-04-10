AUGUSTA — State Treasurer Henry E.M. Beck, Esq. today announced his office has matched over $3 million of unclaimed property with Maine residents who have received a check from the Property Tax Relief Fund for Maine Residents program and will be sending $1.9 million of that total directly back to Mainers.

The remaining $1.4 million will simply require a claim to be filed with the Treasurer’s office. These figures account for 5 percent of the Property Tax Relief recipients. The Treasurer’s Office believes there is more property for the check recipients that has not been easily identified.

Unclaimed property consists of money and other financial assets that are considered lost or abandoned when an owner cannot be located after a specified period of inactivity. It includes items such as bank accounts, uncashed checks, life insurance policies, unpaid wages, stocks and dividends, refunds, and safe deposit box contents. The Property Tax Relief Fund for Maine Residents program has provided the Treasurer’s Office

with the most recent addresses of nearly 310,000 Maine residents. These names have been matched with properties that have been held by the State Treasurer.

“This is the first time we have had a consolidated list like this to compare with our unclaimed property database,” Beck said. “This $3 million is in addition to the $32 Million returned from the Property Tax Relief Fund and will provide further relief to residents throughout the state.”

Unclaimed property values vary, with some well over $100,000. One recipient is matched with more than $600,000 worth of unclaimed property.

At present, the Treasurer holds $262,236,754 of Unclaimed Property. It is easy and free to file a claim. To file a claim, go to https://www.maineunclaimedproperty.gov/ and follow the easy to use instructions or call 207-624-7470 for assistance.

