Like A Boss Now is a series of live webinar interviews where you can hear insightful, first-hand accounts of the realities of running a business. Portland Press Herald CEO and Publisher Lisa DeSisto will interview Maine CEOs for insights on how they are managing, adapting, and problem solving in these ever-changing times.

Like many food product makers, York-based Stonewall Kitchens has had to make rapid business changes since the coronavirus outbreak. CEO John Stiker will talk about the tough decisions that came with closing retail shops and furloughing employees, managing physical distancing in manufacturing and distribution and how Stonewall is involved in community efforts to keep people safe and healthy.

Watch our 2017 Like A Boss interview with John Stiker.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous