More than 131,000 Central Maine Power Co. customers remained without electricity Saturday morning after a spring snowstorm.

The storm brought down rain and strong winds, followed by heavy, wet snow, on lines all over the state on Thursday, cutting off service to a peak of 268,000. On Friday night, about 170,000 CMP customers were without power.

Kennebec, Somerset and Waldo counties had the most outages on Saturday morning, with 21,963, 18,555 and 18,300, respectively. Androscoggin, Lincoln and Penobscot also had more than 10,000 apiece.

In Cumberland County, Brunswick was hardest hit, with 1,100 outages around 9:30 a.m. Crews in Freeport, Harpswell and New Gloucester were still working to restore power to hundreds of customers.

A CMP spokeswoman said Friday that the utility recognized that Mainers were especially reliant on home internet and electricity service in the time of the coronavirus, and said crews were working as fast as they could, while still practicing social distancing recommended by the state Center for Disease Control.

“We understand that people are working and learning from home and we will work constantly and safely to restore their power,” the spokeswoman, Catharine Hartnett, said.

Hartnett added that, because of the pandemic, CMP had prioritized restoring power to hospitals and food distribution sites. All hospitals in the utility’s coverage area have power, she said.

Emera Maine, which provides electricity to northern and eastern Maine, reported 36,126 outages at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. On its website, the power company said it planned to release a list of areas later on Saturday that should expect to have power by the end of the day.

“Emera Maine crews will be out in force on Saturday working to restore service to customers affected by the April storm,” Emera’s statement said. “Public safety issues, such as downed lines, will continue to be the first priority, and then electrical circuits that will bring the largest numbers of customers on first.”

This story will be updated.

