Trying to replicate a 45-assist season was a tall task coming into this season for Andy Moore, as was filling the void of 60-plus goals scored by three players lost from last year’s Greely High team.

The senior forward admitted he felt the pressure to produce early in the season, and the times when he gave into that pressure and forced his play were detrimental to the team.

When Moore took that pressure off his shoulders and played “his game,” he was at his best.

His best was pretty good.

Moore scored a career-high 19 regular-season goals, added three more in the playoffs, and totaled 28 assists while leading the Rangers to a second straight Class B state championship. He was named the Class B South forward of the year and the recipient of the Evans Spear Award, given to the most outstanding player in Class B South.

Add the Varsity Maine Player of the Year for boys’ hockey to his list of accolades.

“I think Andy had another really strong year to cap off an outstanding high school career, for sure,” Greely Coach Barry Mothes said. “His numbers were down a bit this year compared to the extraordinary numbers he had last year, but hockey’s not just simply about that, obviously.”

“It really has never been about that for me,” Moore said.

One of his goals coming into the season was “to be a better player by being the guy who can score a big goal, make a play or do anything to change the game for my team,” Moore said.

He showed a little bit of everything during the playoffs, scoring two goals in the semifinals against Gorham, notching a goal and an assist in the regional final against Cape Elizabeth, and assisting on each of his brother Ryan’s three goals in the state final against Old Town/Orono – which Moore called a special moment for him.

While Moore’s impact often meant scoring or assisting on goals (he was held without a point in just one game), he said sometimes it was by what he said in the locker room.

He also let his play – and his effort in practice – do the talking.

“I think he sets really high standards for himself, and he has since he was a freshman on the team,” Mothes said. “He works extremely hard.”

His teammates have long recognized that, voting him the hardest worker on the team during his sophomore and junior seasons (this year’s team awards haven’t been announced yet, according to Mothes). And this season he was named a captain, which Moore said will always humble him.

Humbling, too, is the company Mothes puts Moore in, calling him one of the most successful players ever at Greely.

“I think he’s certainly in some pretty select company,” Mothes said.

