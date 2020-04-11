Amtrak’s Downeaster rail line is suspending all service staring Monday until April 30.

The rail line, which runs trains from Brunswick to Boston, had already curtailed its service to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. It had limited its service to one round trip per day, and restricted access to only passengers who had to travel for essential reasons.

A notice posted on the Downeaster’s website said the suspension will remain in effect through at least April 30, which is the scheduled expiration date of Gov. Janet Mills’ executive order restricting public transportation in response to the virus.

This story will be updated.

