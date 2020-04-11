Abbey Agrodnia, Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland junior defenseman: A key player at both ends of the ice for the Capers, Agrodnia compiled 15 goals and 20 assists and played a big part in keeping Lewiston scoreless into overtime in the state final.

Brie Dube, Lewiston junior defenseman: Dube was moved back to defense after playing forward her first two years, and while her stats took a hit (four goals, six assists), her importance for the state champion Blue Devils didn’t.

Maranda Guimond, Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland senior goalie: Named the Becky Schaffer Award winner as the state’s top senior player, Guimond notched seven shutouts and had a 1.94 goals-against average during the regular season while facing 30 to 40 shots in many games.

Leah Landry, Lewiston sophomore forward: Landry led the Blue Devils with 19 goals and 15 assists, and assisted on the winning goal in a 1-0 overtime victory in the state championship game.

Caroline Lerch, Portland/Deering junior forward: Lerch scored 51 goals and added 11 assists while being asked to shoulder the load offensively for the Bulldogs.

Paige Pomerleau, Lewiston sophomore defenseman: Playing from the blue line, Pomerleau scored 16 goals and added 10 assists during a stellar season for the state champions.

Lucia Pompeo, Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach junior forward: The Stags didn’t have the same firepower as last year’s state championship team, so Pompeo was asked to take on a leading role for the offense. She delivered with 28 goals and nine assists.

Sophia Santamaria, York/Traip/Marshwood senior forward: A finalist for the Schaffer Award, Santamaria produced 17 goals and 22 assists while always getting the most attention from opponents.

Bella Schifano, Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland freshman forward: The lone freshman on this list, it was quite a debut for the Capers’ forward, who produced 27 goals and 19 assists to help get her team to its first state final.

Camree St. Hilaire, Lewiston senior goalie: Another Schaffer Award finalist, St. Hilaire secured 16 shutouts in 21 games, including the state final, and gave up just seven total goals while staying prepared for counterattacks.

Caroline Tracey, Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland junior forward: Her numbers weren’t eye-popping (15 goals, six assists in just 14 games because of injury), but Tracey showed her value in the playoffs, scoring five goals in the Red Hornets’ two wins.

Hannah Woodford, Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach senior defenseman: A Schaffer Award finalist, Woodford was a veteran presence for a rebuilt Stags team, scoring 12 goals and adding 12 assists while also having to play stout defense and heavy minutes every game.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Bob Mills, Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland: For the first time in program history, the Capers made it to the state championship game, and even pushed undefeated Lewiston to overtime. The Capers had the talent to do so, but Mills was the conductor, and a great offensive team showed its defensive prowess in both South final and the state final.

