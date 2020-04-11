OLD ORCHARD BEACH – George W. Freeman Jr. of Old Orchard Beach passed away April 8, 2020 at the ripe old age of 85 due to complications from pneumonia (non Covid – 19).George was predeceased by his wife Barbara, his sister Barbara and her husband Bob, his brother Jon and his son Thomas. He leaves behind his daughter Gail and her accomplice Orrin of Arundel; his son George, daughter-in-law JoAnne and granddaughter Dory of Scarboro; his son Brian of Beaverton, Ore. and his daughter Ruth, son-in-law Scott and grandchildren Meghan and Nick of Old Orchard Beach.Dad graduated Old Orchard Beach High School in 1953. He joined the Air Force and was stationed in Japan and the Philippines as a radio mechanic. He came home and took the GI Bill to attend USM while working two jobs with five kids!! He went into the insurance business first with Allstate in Portland and Biddeford and later with Metropolitan. He won many professional awards and knew how to close a sale.He started lobstering in 1963 out of Camp Ellis and taught us all to have a deep respect for the ocean and all of God’s creatures. He even shared his love of country music with us! I can still see him all alone on his lobster boat listening to Hank Williams and making bait bags. His greatest passion though was all things fishing and hunting. Just being on the water with a fly rod in his hand was his heaven.Although Dad could be ornery and stubborn, he was a very giving person that went out of his way to help others. He was also a great lover of animals, especially with taters and onions!! Dad had a special gift with his animals and most assuredly is throwing a ball for the Labs, as we all grieve.The family would like to thank the many special people who helped us through this difficult process. The doctors and nurses who treated Dad throughout his stay during a pandemic are true heroes. There will be no service at this time until this craziness passes. God speed and tight lines!Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

