At almost every point with a view in Portland, you can see a gleaming, gold dome rising from the urban forest of Deering Center.

That splendid fixture is the pinnacle of the Motherhouse at Baxter Woods. Originally built in 1906 as St. Joseph’s Convent, this stunning space is now a welcoming apartment building that provides affordable living for people age 55 and older. Since it opened, vacancies have been rare and just one unit is currently available.

Apartment 215 is flooded with sunlight from its extra tall windows. Each unit has a unique floor plan, views and historic details like a chalkboard or wall sconce. Standards include well-appointed kitchens, large baths with tubs, hardwood flooring and a parking space. The grand stairways, stained glass windows, chapel and the grand organ have been preserved for common enjoyment.

Other building and shared amenities include two elevators, a mail room, a library, a spacious indoor sun deck and a function room with a kitchenette. Raised garden beds are also available for residents of this pet-friendly building.

And there’s more to come. The Motherhouse is part of the developing Stevens Square Campus in pleasant, walkable Deering Center, a vibrant, intergenerational neighborhood with quick access to downtown Portland by public transit, car or bike. Work is underway on the Stevens Square Community Center, which will include a café, auditorium for community programming, fitness center and indoor pool.

Apartment 215 is available now at $1,750/month, heat and hot water included. Contact Resident Services Coordinator Rhonda Harrington to learn more. Rhonda can be reached at 207-233-2970 or at [email protected].

